Dave Grohl Is All Gratitude In Super Bowl 2023 Crown Royal Ad Tease

Dave Grohl is known for many things. True, it's mainly for his musical prowess in bands such as the Foo Fighters, Nirvana, and The Queens of the Stone Age. But he's also had numerous TV appearances, including a bunch of performances on "Saturday Night Live," commercials. Some of those appearances have spotlighted a drink of choice: coffee.

He spent money and time on devoting an entire video purely for the sake of "mak[ing] people smile." That video was "Fresh Pots," a lighthearted look at Grohl's out-of-control love of coffee. This was followed up 10 years later with a mock ad for a faux pharmaceutical product called "FreshPotix." Speaking with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on the show "It's Electric!" Grohl revealed that his coffee drinking got so bad that he worried he would miss performing at the White House because he thought he was having a heart attack – luckily it was just too much caffeine. But the Foo Fighters frontman will be focused on a different kind of brew for the Super Bowl.

While the Foo Fighters have performed at the NFL event previously, Grohl will be starring in a Super Bowl ad this time. The musician is partnering with Canadian whiskey brand Crown Royal – a whiskey developed in 1939 to commemorate the royal Canadian visit of Prince George IV and Queen Elizabeth II. The clips that have been released don't really give away what to expect in the commercial but serve as teasers for what's to come.