TikTok Spotted The Last Of Us' Heartbreak Wine At Target
"The Last of Us," a television adaptation of the video game by the same name, depicts civilization after a cordyceps fungus rocks humanity. Between navigating around the infected, other hostile survivors, and the harsh military presence of FEDRA, living in a dystopian society would make many things seem almost impossible — including finding love. Two of the show's characters, Bill and Frank, do just that, and their time spent bonding over food and drink touched the hearts of viewers the world over.
According to Den of Geek, Bill and Frank's story plays out a bit differently in the video game, with the nature of their relationship never quite being revealed. However, their on-screen relationship illustrates that they grew close and learned a lot about one another even through something as simple as wine.
Now, the wine used in the show during the characters' last meal together has TikTok users and Target shoppers crying all over again.
The infamous heartbreak wine available at Target
Bill and Frank's love story from "The Last of Us" impressed a number of LGBTQ fans, but their love story wasn't the only thing to leave a lasting impression (per CNN). The wine that the couple enjoyed during their first and last meals together was spotted at Target by one eagle-eyed viewer (via TikTok). The wine in question is Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages Red Wine, a beaujolais that Target does indeed carry – listed here on the chain's website. There are many types of red wine, but Bill knows which one to pick for the occasion.
During their first meal together, Frank is impressed by Bill's wine choice: "A man who knows to pair rabbit with a beaujolais." An impressive pairing indeed, considering the state of the world around them and the lack of resources they face. They continue to enjoy this wine even during their tragic final meal together from Episode 3, which still has viewers wiping their tears, even just from TikTok edits. Now we truly understand why some viewers are appropriately dubbing this beaujolais "heartbreak wine."