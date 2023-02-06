TikTok Spotted The Last Of Us' Heartbreak Wine At Target

"The Last of Us," a television adaptation of the video game by the same name, depicts civilization after a cordyceps fungus rocks humanity. Between navigating around the infected, other hostile survivors, and the harsh military presence of FEDRA, living in a dystopian society would make many things seem almost impossible — including finding love. Two of the show's characters, Bill and Frank, do just that, and their time spent bonding over food and drink touched the hearts of viewers the world over.

According to Den of Geek, Bill and Frank's story plays out a bit differently in the video game, with the nature of their relationship never quite being revealed. However, their on-screen relationship illustrates that they grew close and learned a lot about one another even through something as simple as wine.

Now, the wine used in the show during the characters' last meal together has TikTok users and Target shoppers crying all over again.