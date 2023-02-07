Starbucks Added $4,000 Tip To A Customer's Bill

How much would you pay for a good coffee? Most would probably agree $4,000 is more than most people can afford for a lot of things, much less coffee. And as much as we love our coffee, that's just too much. Insider reported in August 2022 that the average cost was 7.6% more per cup than in 2021 due to inflation, but that hasn't stopped people from paying. In fact, Macro Trends reported that Starbucks had boosted its profit by 5.52% by the end of 2022.

On January 7, however, a couple in Tulsa Oklahoma was in for a surprise that was justified by any metric. They discovered they had actually paid an extra $4,000 for two coffees at Starbucks — an order they'd been getting regularly for years. This isn't the first time an incident of this sort has occurred, as one Colorado resort managed to charge a whopping $5,700 for one coffee back in 2021 — in that case, it took the customer two months to get a refund.

In this recent incident, Jesse O'Dell told FOX 23 that he had visited the Starbucks on the ever day for nearly two decades. The couple's order usually comes to around $10, but this time, the order totaled a whole lot more.