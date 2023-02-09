You Can Now Order Food Through Your Roku

As if ordering food through your smart devices wasn't easy enough, now you can consider your television a way of have meals delivered to your home. Delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash are popular for being able to bring your favorite food right to your doorstep, and Instacart is right there to make your time-consuming supermarket trips a thing of the past. A much-in-demand service — especially during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic — food delivery usage and sales spiked during lockdowns and health restrictions, and are projected to reach almost $1 trillion in sales in 2023, according to Statista.

Although these services are easily accessible through your computer or phone, where you're just a click away from ordering food, Roku aims to offer food delivery right on your TV screen. Partnering with DoorDash, Roku will run advertisements through their home screen, as well as on streamed programming. Via screen prompts you can order directly through your Roku device or scan a special QR code and follow the ordering directions from there (per Restaurant Business). But with the methods that currently exist to order food, why choose Roku? Here's how the company is sweetening the pot for users.