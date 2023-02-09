You Can Now Order Food Through Your Roku
As if ordering food through your smart devices wasn't easy enough, now you can consider your television a way of have meals delivered to your home. Delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash are popular for being able to bring your favorite food right to your doorstep, and Instacart is right there to make your time-consuming supermarket trips a thing of the past. A much-in-demand service — especially during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic — food delivery usage and sales spiked during lockdowns and health restrictions, and are projected to reach almost $1 trillion in sales in 2023, according to Statista.
Although these services are easily accessible through your computer or phone, where you're just a click away from ordering food, Roku aims to offer food delivery right on your TV screen. Partnering with DoorDash, Roku will run advertisements through their home screen, as well as on streamed programming. Via screen prompts you can order directly through your Roku device or scan a special QR code and follow the ordering directions from there (per Restaurant Business). But with the methods that currently exist to order food, why choose Roku? Here's how the company is sweetening the pot for users.
Deals you can get through Roku's food delivery option
Change is sometimes scary, and if you're comfortable with how you order food online, then it may take some convincing for you to switch your routine. However, Roku wants to entice you into using its new meal delivery service by adding some special offers to the menu (via Restaurant Business). Through a new partnership with DoorDash, Roku users can get a free six-month membership to DashPass (per Roku), a service that usually costs $9.99 a month and removes the delivery fee from eligible DoorDash orders. The special deal is available to new DashPass users or existing users who have not used their account for at least six months.
Wendy's is the first restaurant to try out advertisements on Roku home screens. The chain will run ads through March 12, offering deals like $5 off a minimum order of $15, according to Restaurant Business. Roku's president, Gidon Katz, said the combination of streaming and delivery "just go together." It's clear that restaurants hope to catch hungry viewers just as they're ready to eat, and entice them to order out instead of cook.