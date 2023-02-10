The Super Bowl 2023 Ads Are Going To Get Boozy

The Super Bowl is one of the largest events of the year. It seems like there's something for everyone to look forward to, even if you aren't necessarily a sports fan. Besides the football and the star-studded halftime show, many people look forward to the myriad of commercials that brands make exclusively for the occasion.

While some of the most popular Super Bowl ads have traditionally come from food and beverage brands, such as Coca-Cola's famous Mean Joe Greene ad, the 57th Super Bowl will feature commercials from some alcohol brands that have previously gone unheard during the big game.

Fans are used to seeing Budweiser's iconic Clydesdale commercials, but all that is going to change this year. According to reports, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the parent company behind Budweiser, has given up its coveted exclusive advertising rights during the big game (via Bloomberg). This means that before this news, the beverage company was the only entity allowed to advertise alcohol at any point during the Super Bowl.