The Super Bowl 2023 Ads Are Going To Get Boozy
The Super Bowl is one of the largest events of the year. It seems like there's something for everyone to look forward to, even if you aren't necessarily a sports fan. Besides the football and the star-studded halftime show, many people look forward to the myriad of commercials that brands make exclusively for the occasion.
While some of the most popular Super Bowl ads have traditionally come from food and beverage brands, such as Coca-Cola's famous Mean Joe Greene ad, the 57th Super Bowl will feature commercials from some alcohol brands that have previously gone unheard during the big game.
Fans are used to seeing Budweiser's iconic Clydesdale commercials, but all that is going to change this year. According to reports, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the parent company behind Budweiser, has given up its coveted exclusive advertising rights during the big game (via Bloomberg). This means that before this news, the beverage company was the only entity allowed to advertise alcohol at any point during the Super Bowl.
New beverage companies will be taking center stage during the game
With Budweiser officially deciding to share the limelight (or the Bud Light Lime light), other a number of other beer brands are expected to make their game day debuts during this Sunday's Super Bowl. Two of the confirmed contenders are Heineken and Molson Coors.
Molson Coors Chief Marketing Officer Michelle St. Jacques told the New York Times that the decision to create an ad for this year's Super Bowl was almost instantaneous for her team. "It took us less than a minute to decide," the executive said. While beer is definitely a game day staple, the bubbly beverage won't be the only one gracing the screen. Hard liquor brands like Crown Royal and Rémy Martin will also be throwing their hats into the advertising ring, per Bloomberg.
Even though more booze-peddling companies are now allowed to create commercials, Anheuser-Busch will still be this year's biggest advertiser — the New York Times reports that the company has purchased "30 seconds of regional time" and "three minutes of national time" for the game, totaling four different ads. With a 30-second national spot reportedly costing over 7 million dollars, this year's game will be no small investment for the brewery, even though it's giving up its exclusivity.