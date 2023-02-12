You Might Have Missed The McDonald's Super Bowl 2023 Ad — Because We Did

The Super Bowl 2023 just got a whole lot tastier with McDonald's latest commercial. While the fast-food chain's ad was among the first to air, its subtle angle was so unobtrusive that some of us actually missed it. If you're among those who didn't see the surprisingly heart-warming ad, it featured Cardi B. and Offset, alongside seven additional real-life couples.

In the commercial, each couple discussed each other's menu choices and stated their significant other's go-to order. Some couples thought about who steals more fries, while others claimed to earn points with their partner for sacrificing the last fry in their favor. Though some agreed (and more couples disagreed), one thing was clear throughout the ad: Knowing your partner's order is just one more way to show that you care.

But showcasing how couples enjoy eating together at McDonald's isn't the only sweet deal to come from the McDonald's ad.