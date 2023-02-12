DiGiorno's First Free Super Bowl 2023 Pizza Is On Its Way

The Super Bowl is one of the sporting world's biggest events, with sports fans from around the country gathering close to their TVs to cheer on their favorite team as they compete for a chance at winning the Lombardi Trophy. While being an armchair quarterback has its definite perks, one frozen pizza company apparently thinks the players shouldn't be the only ones competing for a prize this Super Bowl Sunday. After all, watching football is much more fun when you can actually win something.

Earlier this month, DiGiorno announced that it would send one free pizza to a lucky fan every time a field goal bounces off one of State Farm Stadium's goalposts producing a characteristic 'doink' sound, per a press release. The contest makes watching the game much more interactive, especially for those game-day partygoers who are just in it for the snacks. Right now, every pizza-obsessed football fan is probably hoping that a delicious pizza is headed for them, as the word is already out that the first DiGiorno Super Bowl pizza is already on its way to one hungry fan.