Gordon Ramsay Made His 2023 Super Bowl Pick Clear

Gordon Ramsay is a chef that needs no introduction. He's known for his fiery temper, impeccable cooking skills, and of course, his love for football. But what does the Hell's Kitchen chef, known for his love of food, have to do with a football game? Well, as it turns out, food and football go hand in hand for Gordon Ramsay. The chef is famous for his love of tailgating, and he's been known to whip up some incredible dishes for game days. Whether it's grilling up burgers and hot dogs or cooking up a pot of chili, Ramsay knows how to feed a crowd and keep everyone satisfied, even on game day.

Though Ramsay is an avid football fan, he continues to support one team in particular. The chef has a long-standing relationship with the Chiefs, dating back to his time on the "Chiefs Kingdom" show in 2019 (via KMBC News). During his appearance, he discussed his passion for the sport and shared his admiration for the Chiefs. He even made a bold prediction, stating that the Chiefs would make it to the Super Bowl and take home the championship. Little did he know that prediction would come true just four short years later.