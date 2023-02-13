Alex Guarnaschelli Gifts Twitter With The Best Supermarket Stakeout News

Alex Guarnaschelli fans have a lot to be thankful for these days. Though the Butter restaurant owner and chef has been gracing television screens for more than a decade, rather than resting on her laurels or slipping into a comfortable retirement it seems like Guarnaschelli is as eager as ever to engage with fans. Whether as a culinary expert on shows like "The Kitchen" and "Chopped," or in her many entertaining Instagram stories, Guarnaschelli has remained in the spotlight.

More importantly, the chef that made such a name for herself on "Iron Chef" is finally getting more vehicles in which to display her own particular talents at hosting and cooking. In "Alex Vs. America," Guarnaschelli goes head-to-head with three chefs to do culinary battle, facing uncertain challenges, secret ingredients, and other surprises while trying to prove that she's still got what it takes to be a champion. "Supermarket Stakeout," on the other hand, sees a softer side of Guarnaschelli, who hosts as eager chefs try to prove their talents outside a grocery store. Well, we already got the news that there will be a third season of "Alex vs America," and now it's been revealed that "Supermarket Stakeout" is coming back, too.