After 50 Years, Lilt Soda Will Now Be Called Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit

After a 50-year stint in the market, soda lovers in the United Kingdom will be bidding farewell to Lilt soda. The grapefruit and pineapple blended sparkling drink was sold exclusively in Ireland, Gibraltar, and Seychelles and is part of the Coca-Cola company's large umbrella of varied beverages that includes Dasani, Sprite, Minute Maid, smartwater, vitaminwater, and Powerade sports drinks. The niche-marketed drink had its fair share of controversies over its half-century run. These included culturally appropriated commercials featuring white actors on Caribbean beaches to the sound of reggae music and another advert that had a "Lilt Man," who would act like a local milkman delivery service bringing the "totally tropical taste" to white folks.

Instead of discontinuing the beverage altogether, Coca-Cola has instead decided to rebrand the drink and run it under the Fanta line of fruity libations, a choice that went into effect on February 14. It will still have all of Lilt's traditional citrusy flavors and stick to the same color scheme of the original cans, but the drink will now feature the signature Fanta font and bear the name "Fanta Grapefruit & Pineapple," according to The Sun.