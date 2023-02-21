Selena Gomez Calls Her Own Go-To Late Night Snack 'Gross'

Late-night eats can either be a thing of genius or a complete mess, or a bit of both. Whether you are just getting home from the club, concert, or fancy gala sometimes those midnight munchies can hit fast. That's why it can be a great idea to have quick snackable meals in mind so that you can satisfy your hunger without having to wait forever for them to cook. These late cravings can be triggered by a stressful day, lack of sleep, not consuming enough calories during the day, or even a lack of exercise. Although they can be curbed by nibbling on nutritious nuts, berries, veggies, or even salads, sometimes you just need a salty carb-filled treat when the moon is up.

Actor, singer, and star of "Only Murders in the Building" Selena Gomez recently gave Vanity Fair the inside scoop on the midnight snack that she prefers the most. The quick and simple three-ingredient recipe can be made by anyone who is feeling a bit peckish but doesn't have time to waste. Let's take a look at how it's made and the inspiration behind the creation.