Ed Sheeran Just Launched His Own Hot Sauce

Singer Ed Sheeran has decided to make his mark on the food world by creating his own unique hot sauce brand called Tingly Ted's. Sheeran shared a comical video on his Instagram announcing the news and even creating a custom jingle for the new hot sauce. "Tingly Ted's makes your tongue tingle," Sheeran sings while clinging a spoon against some glasses filled with water. The singer also says in his Instagram video that he aimed to create a hot sauce that had the same consistency and pride as ketchup, which is arguably one of the most beloved condiments.

As of February 21, 2023, there are two varieties of Sheeran's Tingly Ted's hot sauce: Tingly and Xtra Tingly. The Tingly version has 16% jalapeño, while the Xtra Tingly has more than double the heat with 39% jalapeño. Both sauces are made with red jalapeños, capsicum chillies, various spices and herbs, as well as notes smoke and lemon. At the time of writing, Tingly Ted's is available for preorder in select countries including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Malta, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, and Austria.

Sheeran says that his hot sauces are great on any meal at any time of day, and he even brings his own hot sauces with him in his suitcase when he travels. Just don't put it on bananas, he warns.