Shake Shack's Fine Dining Menu Now Has Truffle Table

Unlike a lot of other burger chains, Shake Shack offers a smaller menu with items of both higher quality and higher price. Whereas a McDonald's Big Mac may run you about $3.99, a double ShackBurger (an approximate equivalent) will cost you about $8.09. Obviously, that's a pretty big price difference, but again, you're paying for quality.

Shake Shack has also stepped up its game in recent years. In addition to serving 100% angus beef patties, free from hormones and antibiotics, which is clearly already enough to get customers lining up for miles, Shake Shack has also launched its own menu placing truffles in the spotlight.

In 2021, the chain introduced a black truffle burger, as well as a black truffle oil-based sauce for fries. Now that a white truffle burger, the mushroom-based 'Shroom Burger, and a white truffle sauce have entered the picture, it's time to celebrate. In order to give its customers a proper welcome to these truffle menus, Shake Shack will soon be hosting the Truffle Table.