John Oliver Hilariously Trolled How Slim Jims Are Made

In a Youtube video of John Oliver's monologue concerning artificial intelligence, he gracefully compares the "black box" problem that arises with some uninterpretable AI machines with a Slim Jim factory. In the video, Oliver quotes an article on explainable AI from IBM stating, "not even the engineers or data scientists who create the algorithm can understand or explain what exactly is happening inside them or how the AI algorithm arrived at a specific result." He then provides a cheeky example to illustrate the issue in arguing that we know both the input and the output when it comes to how Slim Jims are made.

According to Oliver, what comes out of a Slim Jim factory are "red and angry meat sticks" and what goes in are "barnyard anuses and hot glue", but we can't be so sure about what happens in between, he argues. This is purely a joke as we know what's really in a Slim Jim. Oliver is right about them not being made of the highest quality meat (looking at you, "mechanically separated chicken"), but we can rest easy knowing they're not purely made of anuses and glue, as the "Last Week Tonight" on-screen image illustrates.