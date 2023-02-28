How TikTok's Keith Lee Gained Millions Of Followers Reviewing Food - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on being part of TikTok's inaugural Visionary Voices. What does it feel like to be on that list?

It's dope. I'm appreciative. I'm honored to be on it, especially with a lot of people that are on there who are great creators.

Growing up, did you always know that you wanted to get into the food realm, or how did that come about?

I started wrestling when I was in middle school, and I developed an eating disorder very early on. That propelled me to learn how to cook and to learn how to fall in love with food rather than using food as a vice. That turned into one of the main things that I did in life — trying to figure out how food works for me.

I wrestled all through high school, and I was about 106, 107 pounds. I would literally not eat anything all day, and I would look at food as the enemy ... because I would [need to] weigh in at 103 pounds. Even though I was extremely skinny already, I would only eat a jar of apple sauce for an entire week, and I wouldn't eat any food. Then when I was able to eat food, I would eat anything. I would binge eat like crazy until it was time for me to make weight again.

This is the first time in [my] life that I've ever actually been able to eat what I want and enjoy myself because my diet has been so strict, and it started becoming a thing where I didn't understand that it was only for wrestling. I started doing it in my day-to-day. I wouldn't eat all day, or I would be a little bit bigger than I'm used to being, and it would completely throw off my mood. It was a full thing.

I'm sorry you went through that. You started cooking yourself to try to navigate that?

Yes. I started to cook to figure out how can I eat foods that I want to eat and still look the way I want to look — and still enjoy my performance and have the best performance in the gym while eating, making it look like I'm eating how I want to.

Did your family cook around you while you were growing up?

My mom cooked all the time, but my brother was an influence that made me start cooking because he was a fighter as well. But a lot of it was self-taught, watching cooking videos, watching stuff that I do now — food reviews and cooking shows and stuff like that.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).