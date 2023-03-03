Padma Lakshmi Might Be Celebrating Ukrainian Food In Taste The Nation Season 2

Padma Lakshmi's hit Hulu show "Taste the Nation" is gearing up for Season 2. The program aims to expand our understanding and idea of "American" cuisine by highlighting foods from different communities across the country. In Season 1, Laskshmi featured a host of cuisines and foods some Americans may think of as foreign, but are very much alive and well in our country. From burritos at the Mexican border to Hawaiian poke bowls and Gullah shrimp boils, Lakshmi and her team are pushing the boundaries of what we call "our" food, and exploring the communities whose foodways inform and enrich the experience of life in this country.

Season 2 will premier on May 5, and photos from the upcoming season exclusively provided to People give us a taste of what's in store. It looks like it'll be quite a feast for both the eyes and the palate — Lakshmi visits with Americans whose roots are in all corners of the globe, from members of the Cambodian community in Lowell, MA to Nigerian Americans in Houston and Floridians of Greek ancestry in Tarpon Springs.

She will also be considering the "The Borscht Identity" as she visits the Ukranian community in New York City. A still from the upcoming season shows Lakshmi in a denim jumpsuit, in front of a Ukranian restaurant in NYC.