Marc Murphy's Ultimate Potato Dish Is A Must-Know - Exclusive

Whether one is into creamy mashed potatoes, baked potatoes adorned with bacon bits and sour cream, or simple but crunchy French fries, potatoes are delicious no matter how one makes them. Celebrity chef and TV personality Marc Murphy knows a thing or two about how versatile potatoes are, as he grew up all over the world and lived in some of the best food cities on the planet.

Through his time in Paris, New York, and Rome, Murphy picked up some tips and tricks from each city. He's also been introduced to new dishes that would become his favorites, including potato dishes. One of these favorite dishes is pommes fondant, which he told Mashed in an exclusive interview during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Pommes fondant, which translates to "melting potatoes," is a potato dish that originated in France. If one were to see it on the menu at a restaurant, it would likely be a side paired with a chicken, steak, veal, or another meat. This dish is traditionally prepared by peeling and cutting potatoes into cylindrical shapes, searing them on both sides, and baking them in the oven. It is also known for having a crunchy outside while maintaining a soft inside. With a mouthwatering description like that, it's easy to understand why it's Murphy's favorite.