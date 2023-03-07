SunnyD Is Entering Adulthood With A Vodka Seltzer

There are some foods and drinks from our childhood that disappeared long ago, existing only as memories and thus, seeming all the sweeter (we're looking at you, Fruitopia). Then, there are the items that stuck around through adulthood, but that we just lost interest in over the years. Think fruit snacks, chocolate chip granola bars, and those little cracker sticks that you dunk into a pool of violently orange cheese. Sure, they were yummy back when, but can they really stand up to an adult's palate?

The same could be said of that reliable childhood favorite, SunnyD. The drink was a hot commodity around the middle school cafeteria tables, but somewhere along the way, we swapped SunnyD for actual orange juice and never looked back. But now and again, we'll suddenly get a yearning for that sweet and tangy citrus punch. SunnyD seems to know it still has the over-21-crowd longing for a taste of the past, as the brand just announced a new drink that combines its nostalgic citrus flavor with the ability to imbibe as an adult.