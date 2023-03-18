Eitan Bernath Names The Celebs He Wants To Cook With And We Are Here For It

There's no doubt that Eitan Bernath has made the most of his 20 years on Earth so far. He gained notoriety in the kitchen at a young age, and from there has built a digital food brand that reaches more than 350 million people around the world. That kind of following has opened a lot of doors for Bernath – from invitations to the White House, to a new partnership with the UN World Food Program, to becoming the Principal Culinary Contributor for "The Drew Barrymore Show" on CBS – and it has given him access to countless celebrities and high profile figures.

He'll be the first to admit that one of the best perks of his career taking off has been getting the chance to meet and work with amazing talent. Of course, there's still plenty in store for his career, meaning lots of new chances to work with entertainers, other chefs, and more.

In an exclusive interview, Bernath revealed who's at the top of his bucket list of celebrities he wants to work together in the kitchen with. And Bernath has already got ideas in mind of what dishes he'd want to make for the cooking collabs of his dreams. Given Bernath's path to success, anything is possible – we'd be willing to be you'll see at least one of these A-listers on Bernath's feed sooner rather than later. And we promise you'll want front row seats to the show.