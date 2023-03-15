PFLAG Advocate Melissa King Discusses Winning Top Chef And Her Favorite LGBTQ+ Chef Icons - Exclusive Interview

What does it mean to you to be a part of this incredible organization [PFLAG], and how do you think it helps inspire young kids who are looking to get into cooking?

An organization like PFLAG is really here to continue to support the community, not just through the individuals, but through family support [and] allyship. That's where it all starts. It has to go from there and trickle through the rest of your life. It's incredible to know that there's a safe place like this that supports our people.

Do you have any chef icons who are also in the LGBTQ+ community?

Oh my goodness — so many. Here in New York, there's Missy Robbins. I actually went to Missy's restaurant yesterday, and it was fantastic. Dominique Crenn ... Off the top of my head, I'm trying to think of everybody — Gregory Gourdet, Kristen Kish. There [are] so many of us out there that are doing incredible things in the food space.

How do you think that restaurants can be more inclusive and make that known to their customer base?

At least for me, it's continuing to just be yourself, continuing to do what you love and [are] passionate about. I wanted to be a chef since I was a kid — [it's about] continuing to be as loud as we can, where we can.

Do you have a favorite dish [to cook]?

I love simple, homey, classic Japanese dishes. I grew up with my mother's cooking, and it was Chinese rice congee and simple home preparations, Hainan chicken. Those are my favorites — anything that brings me back to home.

What was it like when you first found out that you won ["Top Chef"]?

It was incredible. I had no idea how far it could take me and how far I could push myself. Through that journey, I learned so much about my cooking and about myself — my confidence as a person. I feel very fortunate for that entire experience with "Top Chef."

Fans can learn more about PFLAG's mission and make a donation at PFLAG.org.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

