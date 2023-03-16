Silly Kids, Cheese Sticks Are Now Made For Adults

When you think of cheese sticks, you probably imagine the stringy yellow-white, mozzarella-and-milk-product poles your folks packed into your school lunches. But Crystal Farms Dairy Company has announced a new line of cheese sticks that will cater to a more mature palate, and we aren't just talking about aged cheddar here. On March 15, 2023, two flavors of the classic snack designed especially for adults were announced. In the press release, Vice President of Growth and Marketing Janell Lofton-Minta stated, "We are launching new flavors that appeal to an adult audience because cheese sticks are great, well-balanced snack options for people of all ages."

Crystal Farms currently offers mozzarella, pepper jack, marble jack and cheddar cheese sticks, which are primarily made up of mild, milky cheese-light flavors that little ones find appealing. But cheese sticks are convenient snacks high in protein and fat — something adults may seek in their diets since they provide a feeling of satiety. And so Crystal Farms has decided to cater to adult tastes with Gouda and sharp cheddar cheese stick offerings.