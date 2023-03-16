Why You Should Think Twice Before Ordering An Irish Car Bomb Again

The drink name, Irish Car Bomb, itself is insensitive, especially to those of Irish heritage. The term refers to acts of terrorism that occurred in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, a period of conflict and political violence from the late 1960s to the late 1990s. During the Troubles, or Na Trioblóidí in Irish, paramilitary groups and the British armed forces engaged in violence that left people on both sides, and innocent civilians, injured or killed.

One of the most notorious groups, the Irish Republican Army (IRA), wielded a weapon that instigated fear throughout the world: the car bomb. Quickly made with supplies found around the home or garage, any car in Ireland or Britain could be turned into an explosive device the instant its engine started. Groups on both sides of the conflict quickly started implementing car bomb campaigns of their own. Soon, it didn't matter what anyone's personal political beliefs on the issue were: everyone was at risk.

The Troubles and its impact on Irish culture and society have been documented in many forms of media, most recently in the Netflix series "Derry Girls." Today, people who lost loved ones or were permanently maimed or traumatized by the terrorism of the Troubles still live in Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Britain. The use of "Irish Car Bomb" in a celebratory context trivializes the suffering and trauma that many people experienced during this time.