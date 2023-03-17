Snickers And Twix Join The Ready-To-Drink Iced Coffee Game

Iced coffee is a big business, and it seems to get bigger every day. It's so big, in fact, that it's putting that hot cuppa in its place, prompting The New York Times to wonder if anyone even drinks hot java these days, since even in winter, iced coffee sales are consistently higher than their warmer counterparts. There are lots of possible reasons for this like the larger sizes of many cold coffee beverages but whatever the explanation, iced coffee is here to stay.

High-end coffee companies like Stumptown Coffee Roasters and La Colombe have been able to develop markets through their ready-made canned cold coffees, from cold brew to specialty lattes, but it's also given a shot in the arm to companies whose usual product isn't coffee.

Flavored iced coffees have long been a customer favorite, which is one important difference between the hot and cold coffee markets: Per a press release from Dunkin', most iced coffee drinkers want a little more syrup in their cup, whether that's vanilla, caramel, pumpkin spice or mocha. Once you start thinking about chocolate and caramel, the logical next step is chocolate bars.