What This Classic Gordon Ramsay Criticism Really Means, According To Next Level Chef's Omi Hopper - Exclusive

So you want to be a celebrity chef? It is not enough to cook food that would be coveted by Odin. You must also know how to talk like Loki. In hindsight, Gordon Ramsay's ascension to stardom in the world of televised cuisine is not a bombshell turn of events. His colorful tongue, after all, might be as impressive as his genius in the kitchen.

Ramsay's personality on screen is so unique, and his mastery of the televised culinary competition so complete that it's easy to forget that Ramsay can truly cook — and is third only to Joël Robuchon and Alain Ducasse in the race to collect Michelin stars. Foul language is something of a given in the industry, of course. As Ramsay himself once reportedly said, (via The Mirror), "You've got to be boisterous to get results." But the culinary legend's terminology goes beyond peppering his criticisms with creative swears. "Next Level Chef" contestant Omi Hopper told Mashed that Ramsay "Has his own terminology for how he describes the food." This lexicon is something that contestants have to pick up on fast to thrive on one of the celebrity chef's shows.