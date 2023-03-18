What This Classic Gordon Ramsay Criticism Really Means, According To Next Level Chef's Omi Hopper - Exclusive
So you want to be a celebrity chef? It is not enough to cook food that would be coveted by Odin. You must also know how to talk like Loki. In hindsight, Gordon Ramsay's ascension to stardom in the world of televised cuisine is not a bombshell turn of events. His colorful tongue, after all, might be as impressive as his genius in the kitchen.
Ramsay's personality on screen is so unique, and his mastery of the televised culinary competition so complete that it's easy to forget that Ramsay can truly cook — and is third only to Joël Robuchon and Alain Ducasse in the race to collect Michelin stars. Foul language is something of a given in the industry, of course. As Ramsay himself once reportedly said, (via The Mirror), "You've got to be boisterous to get results." But the culinary legend's terminology goes beyond peppering his criticisms with creative swears. "Next Level Chef" contestant Omi Hopper told Mashed that Ramsay "Has his own terminology for how he describes the food." This lexicon is something that contestants have to pick up on fast to thrive on one of the celebrity chef's shows.
What 'clunky' means Gordon Ramsay-speak
Omi Hopper didn't give us a complete Gordon Ramsay-to-English dictionary (although one of those would surely fly off the shelves). She did, however, remember the first time Ramsay gave feedback that left her scratching her head. "In Episode 1 [of Season 2 of 'Next Level Chef'], actually, there was one particular comment that he made that wasn't added to the final editing," Hopper told Mashed. "I was like, 'What does that mean?' You had to see me — I was looking around like, 'What does that mean? What does that mean?'"
During that particular episode, Hopper — from the basement — made chicken oysters to the general approval of the season's three judges. Off camera, Ramsay did have one, confusing critique for Hopper, though. "It's a little clunky but sowa," the "Next Level Chef" host allegedly told her. "I remember that clear as day," Hopper spilled to Mashed. What, exactly, does clunky mean, we wondered? Hooper quickly discovered was a presentation-related critique. "I show my love by how much food I put on the plate — too much food on the plate, basically," she explained. "I'm like, 'Okay, I got it. I'm serving like a Puerto Rican.' All right, note taken."