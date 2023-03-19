You Can Now Buy Starbucks Egg Bites At Costco But Only For A Limited Time

The Instagram user Costco_doesitagain caught wind of the Starbucks egg bites and excitedly shared the discovery with followers. But the arrival of the item was also confirmed in a statement received by Tasting Table. That statement also made it clear that these egg bites are only sticking around on a limited basis. Exactly how long we don't know. Cost-wise, purchasing Costco's version of the Starbucks egg bites will save consumers at least a few dollars, with a box of 10 bites coming in at just under $15.

As Starbucks fans know, the restaurants offer different varieties of bites, such as Kale & Mushroom and Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper. But currently, it's Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites with Uncured Bacon & Gruyère that will have a spot on Costco shelves. But availability will be limited to certain stores in the Northeastern United States.

The egg bites are only the latest Starbucks item to appear at Costco. Kirkland House Blend coffee is made by Starbucks as well. While this may come as a surprise to some fans, Costco wasn't exactly trying to keep its partnership a secret with certain bags of java beans bearing a "Custom roasted by Starbucks" stamp. This recent breakfast collaboration with Costco is certainly an exciting development for fans of both brands, but it remains to be seen how the at-home egg bites will stack up against their cafe equivalents.