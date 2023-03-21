We Made Breakfast With Alton Brown And It Was Everything We Dreamed - Exclusive
If you've ever wondered what it was like to cook with Alton Brown, wonder no longer. The Food Network star, known for his impeccable comedic timing and scientific approach in the kitchen, has been gracing our televisions with his culinary creations for almost 20 years — and we were lucky enough to make breakfast with him before his exclusive interview with our sister site, Health Digest.
On a snowy Tuesday in a hotel near New York City's Central Park, Brown taught us exactly how to make mouthwatering overnight coconut oats to beef up our currently boring daily breakfasts (he didn't say that, but we were all thinking it). The cooking class was intimate — enough for the media invitees to be within feet of the famous television personality. Each guest was given their own station, consisting of a jar of dried fruit, coconut milk, unsweetened almond milk, dark maple syrup, vanilla extract, kosher salt, ground cinnamon, old-fashioned rolled oats, and chia seeds (pictured below).
Brown really does know his stuff
After some enjoyable small talk and putting on our designated kitchen aprons, Brown's audience took a seat at the adorned table as he dove into the cooking demonstration. Brown began by explaining that all of the ingredient jars were pre-measured. As a first step, we sprinkled the dried fruit, chia seeds, and rolled oats evenly into the four mason jars given per person. That's when the Food Network celebrity educated us on the correlation between food and brain health.
Brown has partnered up with brain supplement brand Neuriva. Foods such as cranberries, blueberries, and cherries — which can all be used in this recipe — are considered super fruits with high antioxidants. In true Alton Brown fashion, he delved deep into the science of the ingredients while simultaneously guiding us through the cooking instructions. We then poured the almond milk and coconut milk into a medium-sized metal bowl.
This is where the 3 tablespoons of maple syrup, ½ teaspoon of kosher salt, and ½ teaspoon of cinnamon came in. Brown recommended that we throw in some clove, nutmeg, or even garam masala for added flavor at home. At this point, though, we cooking novices were certainly distracted by the warm cinnamon aroma that was derived from whisking the milk and seasonings together.
Breakfast didn't end at overnight oats
Brown then warned us about the dangers of whisking — "Try to use your wrist, not your arm," he explained. The "Good Eats" host detailed the versatility of the milk concoction, which he utilizes for smoothies, milkshakes, and ice cream. We poured the liquid mixture into the small mason jars over the dry ingredients. As the final step, we mixed the overnight oats with a wooden stirrer, which Brown jokingly compared to "making double martinis." Shake the jars further, refrigerate them overnight, and top the mixture with coconut flakes for optimal tasting results. Then you are good to go with a week's worth of a delicious, simple breakfast.
Brown was a great teacher. The "Iron Chef America" host was concise and thorough and offered helpful cooking tips that we will start putting into practice (like making sure dried fruit is our next pantry staple). Most of all, Brown is incredibly witty, smart, and relatable — especially when he wrapped up the cooking class by saying, "Sometimes I have [overnight oats] for my breakfast, and sometimes I have it as a dessert, to be honest with you, in which case, I might add a little something else to it — chocolate. I didn't say that."
After asking Alton Brown endless life and cooking questions over a continued breakfast (a chickpea and smoked trout frittata and a parsley salad with toasted walnuts, pictured above), we can definitely confirm — the experience was everything we dreamed of.
Static Media owns and operates Mashed and Health Digest.
Learn more about Neuriva supplements here. Keep up with Alton Brown's latest culinary projects on his Instagram page.