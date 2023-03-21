We Made Breakfast With Alton Brown And It Was Everything We Dreamed - Exclusive

Brown then warned us about the dangers of whisking — "Try to use your wrist, not your arm," he explained. The "Good Eats" host detailed the versatility of the milk concoction, which he utilizes for smoothies, milkshakes, and ice cream. We poured the liquid mixture into the small mason jars over the dry ingredients. As the final step, we mixed the overnight oats with a wooden stirrer, which Brown jokingly compared to "making double martinis." Shake the jars further, refrigerate them overnight, and top the mixture with coconut flakes for optimal tasting results. Then you are good to go with a week's worth of a delicious, simple breakfast.

Brown was a great teacher. The "Iron Chef America" host was concise and thorough and offered helpful cooking tips that we will start putting into practice (like making sure dried fruit is our next pantry staple). Most of all, Brown is incredibly witty, smart, and relatable — especially when he wrapped up the cooking class by saying, "Sometimes I have [overnight oats] for my breakfast, and sometimes I have it as a dessert, to be honest with you, in which case, I might add a little something else to it — chocolate. I didn't say that."

After asking Alton Brown endless life and cooking questions over a continued breakfast (a chickpea and smoked trout frittata and a parsley salad with toasted walnuts, pictured above), we can definitely confirm — the experience was everything we dreamed of.

