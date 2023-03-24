TikTok Ratatouille'd A Crawfish

Pixar's "Ratatouille" is probably one of the most well-loved animated movies of all time, especially among Gen Z and millennials who remember seeing it in theaters as kids. One fact that still surprises people about the movie (as well as the rat not being called Ratatouille) is that the eponymous dish doesn't actually feature in it at all, with Remy and the other characters cooking up a similar sliced vegetable recipe called byaldi instead: The more you know!

In addition to being a great movie, Ratatouille is also undeniably a huge part of contemporary internet culture, having influenced various rat-related memes from Anton Ego's flashback scene to the viral "Ratatouille" musical that provided hours of much-needed entertainment during the 2020 quarantine. While the Pixar film is a favorite among fans, cooking with a real-life rat in the kitchen would probably give you cholera, fans of the film have found, let's say, alternative methods to recreate the "Ratatouille" experience in their own workplaces and make even more memes out of everyone's favorite rodent.