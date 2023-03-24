Arby's Co-Founder Leroy Raffel Dead At 96

On Thursday, March 23, Arby's shared the devastating news that its co-founder Leroy Raffel had passed away at the age of 96, joining his brother and co-founder Forrest, who had passed away in 2008 at the age of 86. The chain wrote on Twitter that Leroy was "a visionary leader. May his memory be a blessing." In a similar statement on Facebook, Arby's wrote, "We remain honored to carry on the legacy that Leroy and his brother Forrest created."

Countless others shared their own stories of Leroy, be it personal or in passing. Some said they had heard about him through their parents or grandparents who worked alongside him at the restaurant. For others, it was simply the food. One man wrote, "Godspeed, Leroy. The quickest way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and you've got ours," while others thanked him for the roast beef sandwiches and iconic curly fries. We truly can't thank him enough, but we can take a moment to remember all that he's done for fast food.