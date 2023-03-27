Florence Pugh Confirmed Cooking With Flo Will Get An Official TV Run

Florence Pugh also told Josh Horowitz that food and cooking were big parts of her upbringing, which is no surprise given her father, Clinton Pugh, is a British restauranteur. In an episode of "Cooking with Flo," Pugh told her audience that the idea for the series came to her after her father suggested she rediscover her love of cooking to keep in good spirits during quarantine.

Pugh's cooking series has a distinctly casual air, reminiscent of what it might be like to whip up a quick meal with a friend. To keep the episodes authentic, Pugh has said she isn't ashamed when things don't go quite as planned in the kitchen. "I always like making a few mistakes because to me that's where the best food and cooking comes from," Pugh explained during a cooking video for Vogue (via YouTube).

While Pugh's cooking series is likely bound to have a more professional look when it finally hits the airwaves, Pugh's infectious personality and sense of humor will surely continue to attract food fanatics from all over the Internet.