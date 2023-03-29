Dairy Queen's Summer Lineup Kicks Off With 85-Cent Blizzards
For many, the return of warmer weather means the return of summer delicacies like Otter Pops, frozen margaritas, and ice cream — the last of which Dairy Queen's new promotion may encourage fast food lovers to indulge in. The brand announced earlier this week that fans would be able to score one of the chain's famous Blizzard ice cream creations for only 85 cents, People reported. Considering how expensive ice cream is amid inflation, a frozen novelty for less than a dollar is a rare deal indeed.
The 85 cent Blizzard promotion is available to fans via the restaurant's newly launched Life's Sweet with the DQ app from April 10 through 23, giving fans 14 days to take advantage of the deal. In addition to the limited time Blizzard offer, users can also find exclusive coupons and discounts published weekly to the app and earn rewards points to use toward in-store discounts.
The Blizzard promo is in celebration of an important DQ anniversary
Apart from being a noteworthy deal, Dairy Queen's Blizzard promotion was created in honor of an integral part of DQ history. The 85 cent Blizzards refer to the fact that the blended ice cream concoctions first made their appearance in 1985. The ice cream treats first popped up on menus in certain Missouri-based franchises.They were an instant hit, with a whopping 175 million Blizzards being sold in the ice cream treat's first year alone.
Dairy Queen's 85 cent Blizzard sale isn't the only piece of news the restaurant has for fans. The chain has also announced the release of its seasonal Summer Blizzard Treat Menu with two brand new flavors. Guests can try the just-debuted peanut butter puppy chow and Oreo brookie Blizzard flavors, along with familiar summer offerings like cotton candy, s'mores, and chocolate-dipped strawberry throughout the summer season.