You Can Once Again Vote To Bring Back A Discontinued Taco Bell Favorite
After years of Taco Bell fans begging for the return of this and that menu item — remember the pleas for the Mexican Pizza? — the fast food chain decided last fall to let the next limited time offer come down to a vote. The 2022 inaugural race pitted two discontinued items, the Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito, against each other, allowing fans to vote daily through the Taco Bell app on which they wanted to taste again. As we all know, Taco Bell's Enchirito won, re-securing its place (albeit briefly) on the menu last November.
Following the campaign's success, Taco Bell has recently announced that it will once again be allowing fans to vote to bring back one of two discontinued menu items, now through April 12. This time around, the candidates are the Beefy Crunch Burrito and Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. Whichever item wins will be available for a limited time — by our guess in either late spring or early summer. Let's refamiliarize ourselves with the candidates, shall we?
A closer look: Taco Bell's candidates for fan favorite
Diehard Taco Bell fans might recall the Beefy Crunch Burrito from its brief stay on the menu between 2010 and 2011. This particular burrito has popped up as a promotional item every few years, but always seems to leave fans wanting more of its nacho cheese and Flamin' Hot Fritos fixings. The Beefy Crunch Burrito even boasts a Facebook fan page with more than 66,000 followers and a website sharing its touching story of perseverance.
As for the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, these bad boys came onto the Taco Bell scene in 2013, only to be among the many menu items killed off by Taco Bell in 2019. Sure, the Locos Tacos might be regular tacos inside, but their Cool Ranch seasoning provides a different, zestier flavor experience than the standard Nacho Cheese shell does. Fans were briefly held over in 2022 with a Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch shell option for Taco Bell's crunchy taco, but purists say it's not the same.
Regardless of which menu item you want to see return, rewards members can vote daily using the Taco Bell app. The winner will be announced on April 13.