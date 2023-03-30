You Can Once Again Vote To Bring Back A Discontinued Taco Bell Favorite

After years of Taco Bell fans begging for the return of this and that menu item — remember the pleas for the Mexican Pizza? — the fast food chain decided last fall to let the next limited time offer come down to a vote. The 2022 inaugural race pitted two discontinued items, the Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito, against each other, allowing fans to vote daily through the Taco Bell app on which they wanted to taste again. As we all know, Taco Bell's Enchirito won, re-securing its place (albeit briefly) on the menu last November.

Following the campaign's success, Taco Bell has recently announced that it will once again be allowing fans to vote to bring back one of two discontinued menu items, now through April 12. This time around, the candidates are the Beefy Crunch Burrito and Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. Whichever item wins will be available for a limited time — by our guess in either late spring or early summer. Let's refamiliarize ourselves with the candidates, shall we?