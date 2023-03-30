QDOBA Is Hosting Its First Ever Burrito-Eating Contest

Competitors at Qdoba's World Burrito Eating Championship will need to eat as many burritos as possible in a 10-minute window, with the winner taking home the Burrito Belt. Though spectating the event is free and open to the public, competing is not: The 10 spots are reserved for the likes of Joey Chestnut, Nick Wehry, Eric "Badlands" Booker, and others among the world's top-ranked competitive eaters. Besides the 10 minutes of action, there will also be music, free samples, and games on site.

Chestnut has a history of extremely fast burrito eating. Back in 2010, he ate 47 burritos in 10 minutes at the New Mexico State Fair. Considering that his pace beats even the Guinness record for the fastest time to eat a burrito — 31.47 seconds, as achieved by competitive eater Miki Sudo — he may be tough to beat.

Qdoba fans who don't make it to the contest will still have a chance to try what's on the menu for the competitors. The aptly named World Eating Championship Burrito — filled with "grilled adobo chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, three-cheese queso, roasted tomato salsa, and guacamole" — will be available on contest day (online or through the app only) through April 21.