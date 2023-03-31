The Secret To Getting $30 Off Your Next Wendy's Order This Week

We've all been there: Too tired to cook dinner, too tired to even go out and pick up takeout. Fortunately, we live in the age of food delivery services, and dinner can be as simple as placing an order through a mobile app and meeting your delivery driver at the door.

That being said, ordering out can get expensive with delivery fees, tips, and who knows what else, so if you're looking to order dinner through Grubhub or Doordash, you might also be looking to save money on food delivery. One way to do so is by keeping an eye on social media for pop-up deals, like this week's Wendy's offer of $30 off on Doordash.

As one Twitter user shared, all you have to do to take advantage of the offer is place an order of $12 or more through the Doordash app, add a Biggie Bag to your cart, enter the promo code, and check out.