The Secret To Getting $30 Off Your Next Wendy's Order This Week
We've all been there: Too tired to cook dinner, too tired to even go out and pick up takeout. Fortunately, we live in the age of food delivery services, and dinner can be as simple as placing an order through a mobile app and meeting your delivery driver at the door.
That being said, ordering out can get expensive with delivery fees, tips, and who knows what else, so if you're looking to order dinner through Grubhub or Doordash, you might also be looking to save money on food delivery. One way to do so is by keeping an eye on social media for pop-up deals, like this week's Wendy's offer of $30 off on Doordash.
As one Twitter user shared, all you have to do to take advantage of the offer is place an order of $12 or more through the Doordash app, add a Biggie Bag to your cart, enter the promo code, and check out.
Everything you need to know about the Wendy's $30-off deal
Twitter user Wario64 enlightened the rest of the internet yesterday by sharing a promo code for $30 off a Wendy's order placed through Doordash. According to his post, your order needs to include a Biggie Bag and total at least $12 in order to use the code BIGGIE. If you want to use this deal, it needs to happen today, as it expires at 4 p.m. Pacific Time on March 31.
Needless to say, people were skeptical of the deal actually being legitimate, but several did post proof that the promo code worked for them. Others questioned who was spending $30 at Wendy's, but with a single Baconator combo costing around $8, it can add up fast. Besides, the point of the promo code is that it saves you $30, so you might as well get more food than usual. Those who successfully used the code showed their totals to be somewhere in the realm of $2 to $5 (before tip, but still, not bad at all). Worth it, if you ask us.