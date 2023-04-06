Chipotle Is Dropping The Legal Hammer On Sweetgreen's Burrito Bowl

No doubt about it, we love Chipotle's burrito bowls. However, fast food salad chain Sweetgreen also seems to have decided it likes burrito bowls, and Chipotle isn't having it. In light of Sweetgreen introducing a "Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl" (really, Sweetgreen, you didn't see a problem there?) on March 30, Chipotle filed a lawsuit for "trademark infringement," among other offenses.

According to NPR, the lawsuit argues that Sweetgreen is trying to piggyback off Chipotle's burrito bowl success by copying the chain's menu items, mimicking its signature fonts and colors, and even using its trademark.

Before we all jump to saying Chipotle is lawsuit-happy, it's worth pointing out that the chain claims to have "sent a written demand that Sweetgreen cease" upon first hearing about the infringement. The lawsuit alleges that the request went ignored, leaving Chipotle no choice but to take legal action, but the story doesn't end there.