We Know Exactly Why Chipotle's Red Salsa Is Spicier

If you've enjoyed some chips and salsa at Chipotle lately, you might have noticed that the red salsa seems hotter than usual. Countless Reddit users have suggested that Chipotle changed its recipe, with some even saying they've had to stop eating the salsa altogether to preserve the sanctity of their digestive tract. "I KNOW there is a difference, they 100% changed the recipe," one impassioned commenter insisted.

However, in a statement to TODAY, Chipotle said that it had not changed its salsa recipe. The chain then went on to say that the chiles de arbol used in its salsa are "sourced seasonally from varying regions that can have a range of different heat levels." These chili peppers are grown in Mexico, India, and China, and can range in heat from 15,000 Scoville units (SHU) to 40,000 SHU. Chipotle's salsa samples may not have reached these levels of spiciness, but nevertheless, customers weren't entirely wrong in thinking something was different.