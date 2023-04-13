A Philadelphia $1 Hot Dog Deal Turned Into A Major Food Fight

Let's face it, Americans eat millions of hot dogs at baseball games each year. Hot dogs are simply part of the baseball experience at this point. However, several fans at a Phillies game on April 11, took the experience to a whole new level.

This particular game was one of many Dollar Dog Nights, but escalated after fans started "having hot dog eating contests," according to Robert Kristovich who attended the game and found himself caught in the fray. He explained to ABC 6 that one fan had already eaten 13 concession stand hot dogs when other fans started throwing more hot dogs his way in order to get him to eat more.

As we can all imagine, it only takes a few people throwing hot dogs for dozens of others to take notice and get involved themselves. What started as a single-section hot dog eating contest quickly turned into a stadium-wide food fight, even "[progressing] as these things do, to water bottles," Kristovich said. Rightfully so, this was where security drew the line.