Do You Fancy Creamy Or Crunchy Peanut Butter? Reese's Wants To Know

If you're a fan of both Reese's and online polls, you're in luck. Through May 17, you can visit the Hersheyland website to cast your vote for your favorite version of the Reese's peanut butter cup –- creamy peanut butter or crunchy peanut butter. While Reese's wants to settle the great debate once and for all, many voters have spoken in favor of creamy peanut butter. As of April 18, only Idaho has voted in favor of crunchy peanut butter cups. All 49 other states lean toward creamy peanut butter cups. While the contest still has a month to go, the results are already pretty clear.

Don't get us wrong, we all love a little friendly competition, especially when it comes to things like creamy versus crunchy peanut butter, but there's also more at stake here. The two particular peanut butter cups Reese's is pitting against each other are actually limited-edition candies. So the marketing push appears to be a not-so-sneaky way to gauge how audiences are reacting to the products. As for the creamy vs crunchy debate, some users have already shared their opinions.