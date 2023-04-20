You Can Now Wear – And Drink – A Gin Perfume

Not too many of us regularly think about taking a swig of perfume, but for those who do, Tamworth Distillery just dropped a gin perfume that's safe to sip. Yes, that's right, you can spray it on your skin, or you can spritz it in your gin cocktail for added flavor.

In an interview with Food & Wine, the distillery's founder and one of the perfume's creators, Steven Grasse, explained that he got the idea from reading about how "spirits were created [in] the search for perfume." Grasse then partnered with botanical chemist Matt Power to create a formula that both smelled like gin and was safe for consumption.

After two years of hard work, Tamworth Distillery finally produced the Sylvan Mist gin perfume, containing all the scents and flavors you would expect of a regular gin. The perfume is now available for pre-order on the distillery's website, to be shipped on May 12. Each 100 ml bottle costs $80, which might seem a bit pricey for a bottle of gin, but is pretty reasonable for perfume. That being said, what went into this little bottle to make it cost so much?