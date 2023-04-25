Hot Pockets' Line Of Merch Is The Epitome Of Nostalgic Cool-Kid Chic

When you think of Hot Pockets, you might think of gooey cheese, after-school snacks, or that ridiculously catchy jingle. But does the mention of Hot Pockets also illicit memories of bucket hats and graphic tees? Maybe not — but we have a point here, we promise.

Aligned with Hot Pockets' reputation as the old-school '90s food trend that refuses to go away, the brand has developed a nostalgic merch line with rapper Rakeem Miles, an alternative hip hop artist from Baltimore. You guessed it: The line includes popular-in-the-'90s items like bucket hats and graphic tees. The pieces feature Miles' own sketches of himself as an action figure hero, as well as illustrations of the Hot Pockets mascot, Herbie.

The Hot Pockets x Rakeem Miles collection includes 10 items, ranging in price from $30 for a fanny pack to $72 for a sweatshirt, and dropped on April 20. It's uncertain whether the collection will be available for a set period of time or only while supplies last, but either way, it appears to be a limited collaboration.