So, A Minor Aisle Rice Spill Apparently Caused Southwest To Delay A Flight

A woman named Jennifer Schaper recently dished about a viral food-related travel mishap on Southwest Airlines in a thread on Twitter. The first tweet in the saga, which she nicknamed "Rice Gate," shows an image of a pile of yellow rice. Schaper says that the flight attendant yelled, "Who spilled the rice?" From there, the flight was delayed, which she seemed to find more comedic than irritating. In her thread, she tweeted about "having the giggles" and how "mad" the flight attendant was, and how unfortunately someone used the bathroom during this and further delayed the flight. Other Twitter users were quick to comment about how "lazy" the passengers were for not simply cleaning up the rice, while others remarked on Southwest Airlines' reputation: "SW is pathetic," one said.

From the initial image to follow-up comments about unruly passengers and some not-so-friendly flight attendants (Schaper posted that her flight attendant "let us all know we were not raised right and she is disappointed in all of us"), some users agreed things had snowballed to the extreme, while others saw the reality of in-flight safety. It's hard to say who's in the wrong here. What we really want to know is, what type of rice was it? We know that's not really what this is about, but we just want to know — Spanish rice?