Travis Barker's Jarring Collab With Liquid Death Sells Out Instantly

Liquid Death came onto the scene in 2017 and sought to give party-goers a cool look while allowing them to stay hydrated. We can't argue with the water-in-a-can logic, to be honest. What's more, many people have pointed out that the aluminum can helps keep water colder. While drinking cold water doesn't really boost your metabolism all that much, some feel it does taste more refreshing than, say, room-temperature water.

This unique water brand is immensely popular among consumers aged 18-25. As a result, environmentally-conscious Gen Z individuals may be doing more than just adhering to its slogan: "Murder your thirst." Aluminum cans have a comparatively higher recycling rate of 68%, per Reuters, so a preference for drinking Liquid Death could bode well for the environment. Plastic only has a recycling rate of only 3% and contributes to unfathomable amounts of waste in landfills.

Liquid Death has been valued at more than $700 million and is available at countless retailers, such as Whole Foods, Kroger, and CVS. With flavors like berry, mango, lime, and melon, as well as sparkling versions, Liquid Death has undeniably set itself up for a pretty cool future even without Travis Barker's unique collaboration.