The Bizarre Lawsuit Against The Green M&M, Explained

In case you've missed it, M&M's has been in the news a lot lately. Just last year in 2022, M&M's made a few changes to its characters, most notably swapping out the green M&M's high-knee boots for sneakers.

Now here we are, a year later, with Stephen Miller and the right-wing America First Legal Foundation filing a lawsuit against Mars, the company that makes M&M's, on charges of discrimination and violations of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, according to Rolling Stone. America First Legal also requested an investigation into Mars' hiring practices, to be conducted by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Obviously, the lawsuit doesn't actually have anything to do with the green M&M's shoes, but some seem determined to use her as an example of companies being "too woke."

Anyway, according to the request, Miller and American First Legal believe that Mars is discriminating against potential employees by working to "achieve gender balance" and "increase racial minority representation." The statement further goes on to complain about how Mars wants to have a diverse workforce that "unlawfully [excludes] white Americans."