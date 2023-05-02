The Latest Salmonella Recall Is Coming For Your Flour

Unfortunately for home bakers, flour is one of the foods that are most likely to be recalled due to the fact it doesn't undergo any heat treatment or sterilization process between being milled and being sold to consumers, per Bio Expert. According to Food Business News, General Mills recalled its Gold Medal bleached and unbleached flours on April 28, 2023, due to potential Salmonella contamination. The recall affects flours sold in 2 lb, 5 lb, and 10 lb bags with best-by dates of March 27 or 28, 2024.

According to the CDC, 13 people became ill from the flour as of May 1, 2023, with three hospitalized. However, the CDC's investigation also states that it's very likely many other people have been affected and haven't reported it. Likewise, in some cases, it can take 3 to 4 weeks to determine whether someone has been impacted. At the time of writing, cases have been reported in 12 states: Oregon, California, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, New York, and New Jersey. However, the potential Salmonella contamination could be present in more states depending on where the affected bags of Gold Medal flour were sold.