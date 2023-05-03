Shake Shack Dethrones The Shroom Burger With Its New Veggie Burger

Folks on Twitter had their own thoughts on the Shack's recent announcement. One user Tweeted, "Now make it with vegan cheese and make it all vegan." A not completely unreasonable request, as the reveal of this new burger also came with the release of two new milk-free desserts, a Non-Dairy Frozen Custard and a Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake. Both products are made with NotMilk, a plant-based alternative to milk. Some were a bit more excited about the burger. "... I hope this stays on the menu...it will mean I get to eat at Shake Shack more," one user wrote. Others were less interested in the announcement of new plant-based food offerings at all — "Need new shakes ASAP. It's been 4 months." Looks like patience and fast food don't mix.

The Veggie Shack is here!



...And it's packed with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa, and topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles and ShackSauce.



Shack App users can get it first—from now 'til Friday! pic.twitter.com/8Be5QsY3pn — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) May 2, 2023

Having options available for those with dietary restrictions is something fast food establishments have been trying to cater to for years. As something like 10% of Americans over 18 don't eat meat, that's millions of dollars of possible revenue for these chains. Burger King and White Castle both have had permanent meat-free burgers on the menu for quite some time. Although, they do use patties from Impossible Foods, a meat substitute, which is notably different than Shake Shack's patty made of vegetables. Only time will tell though if this new Veggie Shack will reign supreme or play second fiddle to the other meat-free burgers of the world.