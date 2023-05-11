Score 1-Cent Cheeseburgers At Wendy's For National Hamburger Month

Along with its one-cent burger deal, a coupon for the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Crispy Chicken BLT will let customers grab one for free with a $10 order through the app, starting May 15 and ending May 21 — but it can only be redeemed once. There is also a deal on burgers for the entire month, where if you buy one, you can purchase another for $1. Not to mention, Wendy's is offering $2 off any breakfast or premium combo for May via its app. Starting on May 29, you can also get a free drink when ordering in the app; this promotion ends on June 4.

Wendy's other big announcement, unrelated to all its May food deals, is that the chain will soon test AI, powered by Google, to run its drive-throughs. At least, that's the idea. According to PR Newswire, Wendy's will start testing this new chatbot at one Columbus, Ohio store in June 2023. Hopefully, this experiment comes without any meat-fueled robotic uprisings. Outside the realm of Skynet, though, Wendy's is also promoting its new grocery-aisle item, Wendy's Chili with Beans (in a can), which retails for $4.99 and comes from a collaboration with Conagra Brands, the folks who make Slim Jim and Reddi Whip.