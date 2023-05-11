For Once, Chick-Fil-A Fans Will Be Excited About Its App – And A Tad Creeped Out

Despite loving Chick-fil-A's food, many customers are not big fans of its app. Over the years, customer complaints have ranged from its lack of deals to the inability to order above a specific dollar amount. Recently, the attention that previously focused on app features has shifted to the fact that Chick-fil-A's app gave away customer data.

Perhaps in hopes of winning back distrusting customers, Chick-fil-A announced a new series of app updates. In particular, the geofencing update could prove popular with customers, as it allows the app to alert the restaurant when customers are approaching to pick up their orders. According to Morgan Anderer, senior project lead on the Customer Digital Experience team at Chick-fil-A, these updates coincide with Chick-fil-A's dedication to efficient service and quality products. "By timing a customer's arrival with their order, we can ensure they're getting a meal that is both fresh and served quickly," said Anderer.

Beyond that, when ordering through the Chick-fil-A app, customers can view an estimated wait time based on several factors, including how busy a restaurant is when your order is placed. Chick-fil-A claims that the app's estimations are 90% accurate, which could be helpful for customers who have a busy schedule to keep. While this will likely save people time in long drive-thru lines, customers have valid reasons to be wary about location tracking.