You Can Now Mix Ketchup Flavors With A Soda-Style Heinz Fountain

Ketchup is a staple condiment for many of us, loved for its balance of sugar, salt, and acid, and just how many things are made extra delicious by it. But Heinz, the market leader of ketchup, wants you to give the classic red sauce a flavor upgrade with a new automated sauce mixer. The machine goes by the name of Heinz Remix and was announced May 17, 2023. The product can most closely be compared to the Coca-Cola Freestyle fountains that can be found in major movie theaters and fast-food joints which allow you to select extra flavorings from a touch-screen like lemon, lime, or raspberry into their most popular sodas, such as Coke, Sprite, and ginger ale.

Basically, the Heinz Remix offers several base sauces: Heinz Ketchup, Ranch, 57 Sauce, and BBQ Sauce, as well as a mix-in, or as Heinz calls them, "enhancers." The enhancers that will be part of the machine's debut are Smoky Chipotle, Jalapeño, Buffalo, and Mango, which are then added to the base sauce at your chosen intensity of high, medium, or low.