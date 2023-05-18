Cheetos New Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs Look Awfully Familiar

We've seen a few Cheetos flavors over the years, from white cheddar, to cheddar jalapeno, to Flamin' Hot. However, for fans not quite satisfied with Flamin' Hot Cheetos' heat level, fear not, the brand has dropped another spicy flavor.

According to a press release send to Mashed, Cheetos is releasing Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper-flavored puffs. Between May 22 and August 14, shoppers can find these pepper-shaped puff chips at Walmart, alongside other unique Cheetos flavors like Mexican Street Corn, Tangy Chili Fusion, and Carolina Reaper. The new flavor will also be available for purchase on Frito-Lay's website.

In the meantime, you might have noticed that the name seems familiar, and you aren't wrong. In 2020, Cheetos released a similar flavor –- Flamin' Hot Pepper Puffs. This flavor was another Walmart exclusive and also came shaped like little chili peppers. Of course, this begs the question of how the new Cheetos differ from the 2020 version.