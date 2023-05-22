The Viral TikToker That's Combating Food Waste By Eating Expired Food

Although nearly every food product we purchase has some sort of date on it, the messy truth about expiration dates is that they're really all over the place. Per WebMD, some foods have a sell-by date, use-by date, best-if-used-by date, or quality assurance date, after which your food could still be safe to eat, albeit less appetizing. Other foods have an expiration or do-not-use-after date, which signals they may be less effective after a given date.

As you might expect with such a confusing system, many products get thrown out even if they're still technically safe to eat – about 4 million tons per year. TikToker Gavin Wren, however, has made it his mission to show the world which food dates we should heed, and which we can take with a grain of salt.

For instance, in one of Wren's videos, he gave an update on a block of cheese that many of us would have tossed in the trash without a second thought. According to his TikTok, the cheese was 126 days past its best-by date, but "if the food looks and smells okay, then it's still alright to eat." Though he noted that the cheese had dried out a little, Wren deemed the cheese safe to eat.