Salt & Straw Is Attempting To Reduce Food Waste With New Flavors

More than most ice cream brands, Portland-based ice creamery Salt & Straw thrives on collaboration, creating new partnerships — and new flavors — with fellow businesses on a monthly basis. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the chain's latest collab series features five new flavors, all of which use upcycled food items like leftover bread, whey, cacao beans, soy pulp, and barley milk.

Two of the five flavors — salted caramel and okara cupcakes, as well as malted chocolate barley milk — join Salt & Straw's vegan collection, while the other three join the dairy line. The cow's milk flavors include day-old bread pudding and chocolate ganache, cacao pulp and chocolate stracciatella gelato, and lemon curd and whey. All five will be available from May 26 throughout the month of June at Salt & Straw stores and via delivery.

In an interview with Forbes, one of Salt & Straw's co-founders said that, through partnerships with like-minded brands they "really want people to know about," the Upcycled Foods Association-certified ice cream series will save about 38,000 pounds of food from ending up in landfills. Who are the partners behind these upcycled ingredients?